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Melhores momentos: Atlético Mineiro 2 x 0 Cienciano pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Publicado 21/05/2026 às 21:26 • Atualizado 21/05/2026 às 21:29

Melhores momentos: Atlético Mineiro 2 x 0 Cienciano pela Copa Sul-Americana

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