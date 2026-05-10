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Craque do New England marca golaço colocado contra o Philadelphia Union; veja o lance

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 14:44

Craque do New England marca golaço colocado contra o Philadelphia Union; veja o lance

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