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Veja fotos do duelo entre Fluminense e São Paulo pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 16/05/2026 às 20:12

FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES/ FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES/ FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES/ FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES/ FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES/ FLUMINENSE F.C.
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FOTO: MARCELO GONÇALVES/ FLUMINENSE F.C.
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