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Junior Barranquilla-COL x Palmeiras: veja fotos do jogo da 1ª rodada da Libertadores

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/04/2026 às 22:23 • Atualizado 08/04/2026 às 23:36

(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)
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(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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