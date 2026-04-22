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Veja fotos do duelo entre Grêmio e Confiança pela Copa do Brasil

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/04/2026 às 22:13

Foto: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA
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