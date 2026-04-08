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Veja fotos do treino do Corinthians para a estreia na Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/04/2026 às 14:45

(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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(Foto: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians)
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