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Veja fotos do duelo entre Chapecoense e Botafogo pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/04/2026 às 20:00

Foto: Rafael Bressan | ACF
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo
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