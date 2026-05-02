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Veja galeria de fotos do duelo entre Barcelona e Osasuna pelo Espanhol

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 17:01

Foto por ANDER GILLENEA / AFP
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Foto por ANDER GILLENEA / AFP
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