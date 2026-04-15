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Confira as fotos de Cruzeiro x Universidad Católica pela Libertadores

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 20:13 • Atualizado 15/04/2026 às 20:44

Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro
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Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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Foto por DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
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