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Veja fotos do duelo entre Nottingham Forest e Aston Villa pela Liga Europa

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 16:58 • Atualizado 30/04/2026 às 17:38

(Foto: Darren STAPLES / AFP)
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