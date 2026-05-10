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Zubeldía lamenta resultado e analisa o momento do Fluminense após empate com o Vitória

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FOTO: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.
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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 23:11

Técnico tricolor lamenta resulta e analisa o momento da equipe após empate no qual o time abriu o placar e tomou a virada.

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