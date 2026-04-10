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Yuri Alberto amplia após nova assistência de Garro e garante vitória do Corinthians; veja

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Publicado 10/04/2026 às 11:10

Yuri Alberto amplia após nova assistência de Garro e garante vitória do Corinthians; veja

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