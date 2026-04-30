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Weverton faz grande defesa e evita golaço do Palestino na Sul-Americana; veja

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Da Redação em Porto Alegre, RS

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 08:01

Weverton faz grande defesa e evita golaço do Palestino na Sul-Americana; veja

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