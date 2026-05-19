Apostas

Weverton celebra convocação e comenta como 'coisas se alinharam ao seu favor'

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 19:26

Goleiro também agradeceu ao Grêmio por estar na lista dos 26 jogadores que vão defender o Brasil na Copa do Mundo de 2026.

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