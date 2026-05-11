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Virada do Cruzeiro contra o Bahia fora de casa; veja bastidores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 15:25

Confira o melhor dos bastidores da vitória cabulosa por 2 a 1 sobre o Bahia, em Salvador, pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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