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VERMELHO! João Victor "perde cabeça", é expulso e deixa Mirassol com um a menos

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 21:27

VERMELHO! João Victor "perde cabeça", é expulso e deixa Mirassol com um a menos

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