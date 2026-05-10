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Veja os gols do Cruzeiro na vitória de virada contra o Bahia

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Salvador, BA

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 19:45

Confira os gols da Raposa contra o Bahia na 15° rodada do Brasileirão.

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