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Veja o momento que Facundo Bernal toma segundo amarelo por reclamação e é expulso; confira

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 10:02

Veja o momento que Facundo Bernal toma segundo amarelo por reclamação e é expulso; confira

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