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Veja o momento em que partida do Flamengo é interrompida por questões de segurança

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Foto: JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP
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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 22:59

Veja o momento em que partida do Flamengo é interrompida por questões de segurança

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