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Veja o gol que abriu o placar para o Caracas contra o Botafogo na Sul-Americana

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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 11:54

Veja o gol que abriu o placar para o Caracas contra o Botafogo na Sul-Americana

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