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Veja o gol do Cruzeiro que garantiu um ponto importante na Libertadores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Foto por MARCOS BRINDICCI / AFP
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 08:47

Veja o gol do Cruzeiro que garantiu um ponto importante na Libertadores

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