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Veja gol do zagueiro brasileiro Ibañez do Al Ahli SC sobre o Al Taawoun

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 17:15 • Atualizado 11/05/2026 às 17:27

Veja gol do zagueiro brasileiro Ibañez do Al Ahli SC sobre o Al Taawoun

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