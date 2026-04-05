Apostas

Veja as fotos do treino do São Paulo neste domingo

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 19:20 • Atualizado 05/04/2026 às 19:38

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
1/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
2/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
3/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
4/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
5/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
6/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
7/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
8/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
9/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
10/11

Foto: Erico Leonan / São Paulo FC
11/11

Conteúdo Patrocinado