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Veja a expulsão de Adam Bareiro no Mineirão pela Libertadores; confira o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 08:17

Veja a expulsão de Adam Bareiro no Mineirão pela Libertadores; confira o lance

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