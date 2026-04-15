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Vasco volta aos trabalhos visando confronto com o São Paulo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 15/04/2026 às 20:12 • Atualizado 15/04/2026 às 20:15

Time Cruz-Maltino enfrenta os paulistas em São Januário pela 12ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro.

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