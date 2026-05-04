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Vasco volta a focar na Copa Sul-americana no treino desta segunda

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 15:11

Confira o treino do Vasco nessa segunda-feira após o clássico com o Flamengo.

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