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Vasco treina forte para receber o Red Bull Bragantino

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 19:35

Elenco cruz-maltino fará a primeira de três partidas seguidas em casa antes da parada da Copa do Mundo.

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