Apostas

Vasco treina forte para reagir na Copa Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 18:32

Elenco trabalha no CT Moacyr Barbosa de olha próxima partida pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana, contra o Olimpia, em São Januário.

Conteúdo Patrocinado