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Vasco treina em Santiago antes de encarar o Audax Italiano

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 05/05/2026 às 19:20

Na véspera do duelo pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana, elenco cruz-maltino treinou no estádio Santa Laura, em Santiago.

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