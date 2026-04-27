Apostas

Vasco se reapresenta e treina com foco no Olimpia pela Copa Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 27/04/2026 às 19:44

Reapresentação no CT Moacyr Barbosa e início dos treinos focados no próxima partida pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

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