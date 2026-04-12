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Vasco realiza treino já visando confronto pela segunda rodada da Sul-Americana

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 20:30

Confira imagens do primeiro treino do Vasco após o empate com o Remo pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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