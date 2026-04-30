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Vasco finaliza preparação para receber o Olimpia em São Januário; confira

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 09:04

Elenco Cruz-Maltino está pronto para o próximo compromisso em casa pela fase de grupos da CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

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