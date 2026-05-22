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Tuchel se diz "surpreso" com desabafo de Maguire após corte da Inglaterra

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/05/2026 às 15:54

Thomas Tuchel comenta a reação pública de Harry Maguire ao ficar de fora da convocação da Inglaterra para a Copa do Mundo.

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