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Treinador do Arsenal, Arteta apoia decisão da arbitragem de anular gol do West Ham

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 20:40

Mikel Arteta reagiu após o Arsenal vencer um jogo muito disputado contra o West Ham United.

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