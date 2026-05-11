Apostas

Técnico do Botafogo analisa atuação de Danilo no empate contra o Atlético-MG

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em Belo Horizonte, MG

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 21:00

Franclim Carvalho fala sobre a atuação e dos obstáculos dos quais o jogador vem enfrentando

Conteúdo Patrocinado