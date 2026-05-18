Apostas

Son Heung-min dá assistência em cobrança de escanteio contra o Nashville; veja o lance

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 12:29

Nashville SC - Los Angeles Football Club 3 - 2 | GOL - Denis Bouanga

Conteúdo Patrocinado