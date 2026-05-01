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Slot aliviado que Salah terá grande despedida no Liverpool

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 18:28

Arne Slot confirmou que Mohamed Salah deve retornar de lesão antes do fim da temporada.

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