Apostas

Sinisterra celebra sua volta após lesões, e quer mostrar o porquê foi contratado pelo Cruzeiro

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 17:37 • Atualizado 25/05/2026 às 17:37

O ponta esquenta celebrou sua volta após lesões e afirmou querer mostrar o porquê foi contratado pelo Cruzeiro

Conteúdo Patrocinado