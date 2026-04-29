Apostas

São Paulo faz jogo pobre ofensivamente e única boa chance foi esta com o zagueiro Dória; veja

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
(Foto: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo FC)
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 09:51

São Paulo faz jogo pobre ofensivamente e única boa chance foi esta com o zagueiro Dória; veja

Conteúdo Patrocinado