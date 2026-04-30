Apostas

Santos volta a treinar no CT Rei Pelé de olho em clássico pelo Brasileirão

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 19:34 • Atualizado 30/04/2026 às 19:34

Peixe retornou da Argentina e agora se prepara para o clássico contra o Palmeiras, no Allianz Parque.

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