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Roger Machado explica situação de Arboleda no São Paulo

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/05/2026 às 13:37

Confira um trecho da entrevista coletiva de Roger Machado sobre uma possível volta de Arboleda ao São Paulo.

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