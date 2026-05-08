Apostas

Roger Machado aprova ponto conquistado pelo São Paulo no Chile

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/05/2026 às 10:11

Treinador do Tricolor analisa empate sem gols contra o O'Higgins pela CONMEBOL Sudamericana, em Rancagua.

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