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Rodri e Nico: ídolos e as diferenças entre as ligas

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 13:17 • Atualizado 04/05/2026 às 13:19

Rodri e Nico revelam suas referências de infância e analisam o contraste de estilo entre a La Liga e a Premier League.

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