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Robson Matheus ganha no alto e faz o segundo contra o Fluminense; veja o lance

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Foto: JORGE BERNAL / AFP
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Da Redação em Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Publicado 01/05/2026 às 10:16

Robson Matheus ganha no alto e faz o segundo contra o Fluminense; veja o lance

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