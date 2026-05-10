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Rice, Eze e Madueke ajustam a pontaria antes do duelo contra o West Ham

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/05/2026 às 14:00 • Atualizado 10/05/2026 às 17:58

Os jogadores do Arsenal colocaram suas finalizações à prova antes de enfrentar o West Ham United pela Premier League.

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