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Retorno de Paulinho aos gramados; veja bastidores

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 13:05 • Atualizado 04/05/2026 às 13:06

Confira como foi a volta de Paulinho vestindo a camisa do Verdão após nove meses afastado por lesão.

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