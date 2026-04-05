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Renato Gaúcho técnico do Vasco lamenta erros no Clássico da Amizade

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, São Paulo

Publicado 05/04/2026 às 12:49

Treinador do Cruz-Maltino analisa revés no clássico em São Januário pelo Campeonato Brasileiro.

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