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Renan Lodi ressalta sua versatilidade para atuar em várias funções pelo lado do campo

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Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 18:39

Renan Lodi ressalta sua versatilidade para atuar em várias funções pelo lado do campo e sua disponibilidade para o técnico.

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