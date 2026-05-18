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Relembre números da 1ª passagem de Mourinho pelo Real Madrid

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 16:39

Confira os números da primeira passagem de José Mourinho pelo Real Madrid, entre 2010 e 2013.

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