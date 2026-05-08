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Reinaldo bate pênalti com categoria e coloca o Mirassol na liderança do grupo na Libertadores; veja o gol

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Da Redação em Mirassol, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 21:30 • Atualizado 07/05/2026 às 21:33

Reinaldo bate pênalti com categoria e coloca o Mirassol na liderança do grupo na Libertadores. confira o gol

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